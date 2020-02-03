Report: ADAS Linked to Driver Distractedness

Feb. 3, 2020—While driver-assistance systems expand, there has been an increase in distracted driving cases, according to Yahoo Finance.

Drivers experienced with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) technology were nearly twice as likely to be distracted while driving when ADAS is switched on, compared with when they were driving without help.

ADAS technology has introduced some helpful safety improvements, but these systems only cover a very narrow range of risks, like a lane departure warning when a car starts drifting into another lane," Stefan Heck, the CEO of Nauto, a Palo Alto-based startup that uses artificial intelligence to monitor driver behavior, said in the report.

"ADAS has lulled drivers into a false sense of security, giving them overconfidence that their vehicles will automatically protect them while they check their phones on the road."