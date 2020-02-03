MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0220Digital EditionOnline Edition

How to Ensure Your Shop's Spot on the Map

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Silverdale

Learning to Accommodate for ADAS Repairs

Numbers: The Value of 3-D Measuring Systems

The Value of Venturing Outside Your Comfort Zone

Taking Your Website to the Next Level

Paying Hard Work Forward

How I Work: Corey and Charlotte Liss

Determining When Firing is Unavoidable

Q&A: Analyzing Updated SBA Standards

Building a Better Hiring Process

Don't Fear Your Biggest Goals

News

Report: ADAS Linked to Driver Distractedness

February 3, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS ADAS auto cars distracted driving driving complacency self-driving

Feb. 3, 2020—While driver-assistance systems expand, there has been an increase in distracted driving cases, according to Yahoo Finance.

Drivers experienced with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) technology were nearly twice as likely to be distracted while driving when ADAS is switched on, compared with when they were driving without help. 

ADAS technology has introduced some helpful safety improvements, but these systems only cover a very narrow range of risks, like a lane departure warning when a car starts drifting into another lane," Stefan Heck, the CEO of Nauto, a Palo Alto-based startup that uses artificial intelligence to monitor driver behavior, said in the report.

"ADAS has lulled drivers into a false sense of security, giving them overconfidence that their vehicles will automatically protect them while they check their phones on the road."

Related Articles

Report: Many Drivers Disabling ADAS Alarms

Report: ADAS Market to be Worth $43.27B by 2025

You must login or register in order to post a comment.