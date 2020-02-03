MENU

News

Australian Car Dealers Accused of Ignoring Air Bag Recalls 

Feb. 3, 2020—Two car dealers and an online auction site have been penalized by an Australian consumer watchdog group for allegedly selling cars affected by the Takata air bag recall – a recall also affecting the U.S., reported Caradvice.

The three corporations have paid fines totaling $63,000.

There have been four recorded incidents involving affected air bags in Australia, including one death and one serious injury in BMW vehicles and one death and one serious injury in Toyota vehicles.

In January, Toyota, Mazda, Suzuki, Honda and Mitsubishi announced they would buy back old vehicles affected by a more recent voluntary recall of cars with a faulty Takata NADI 5-AT air bag.

 

 

 

