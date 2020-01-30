New App Lets Consumers Report Safety Violations

Jan. 30, 2020—Hayden AI announced today that it will officially release the beta version of their Safe Sense App for external testing in March 2020.

The app facilitates civic engagement in how it allows users to effortlessly report traffic safety violations such as the illegal passing of school bus stop-arms, running of red lights and stop signs, reckless driving, speeding, and more.

The Safe Sense App uses the camera on a mobile phone alongside machine learning algorithms to automatically collect real-time data to support the enforcement of traffic safety laws.

The Safe Sense App turns your mobile phone into an AI-powered dash cam that automatically detects traffic safety violations and reports them to city agencies.