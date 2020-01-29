MENU

Bosch Warns Coronavirus Could Impact Supply Chain

January 29, 2020
Jan. 29, 2020—Bosch's global supply chain could be effected by the coronavirus, reported Reuters.

Bosch is relying on China as a global manufacturing base for exporting electric motors, transmission and power electronics for electric cars. Bosch has been in China since 1909 and has 23 automotive manufacturing facilities in more than 60 locations in the world’s largest auto market.

There have been no reports of infection, but in Wuhan Bosch has two plants making steering systems and thermotechnologies, with around 800 employees. 

 

