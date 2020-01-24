MENU

Honda Recalls Close to 900K Cars

January 24, 2020
No Comments
Jan. 24, 2020—Honda is recalling 875,966 Acura and Honda vehicles to replace the front driver-side air bag, according to a report by Consumer Reports.

The cars might have received defective Takata air bag modules.

The air bag inflators may explode because of propellant degradation after long-term exposure to high humidity, extreme temperatures, and temperature cycling. An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants, resulting in serious injury or death. 

Honda will notify owners of the problem starting March 9. 

