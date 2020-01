Jan. 24, 2020—An administration source told Reuters that the U.S. President Donald Trump will sign a trade pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada on Wednesday during a ceremony at the White House.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaces NAFTA, still needs to be formally approved by Canada.

Last week, the U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approved the legislation, sending the measure to Trump for him to sign into law.