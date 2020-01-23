MENU

News

Va. Governor Aims to Eliminate Vehicle Safety Inspections

January 23, 2020
Jan. 23, 2020—In his budget briefing, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam unveiled plans to eliminate the state’s motor vehicle safety inspection program, according to the Automotive Service Association (ASA).

The ASA opposes the elimination of state vehicle safety inspections. Northam, however, would like to eliminate the vehicle safety inspection program and reduce vehicle registration fees by half. 

According to Northam, “data shows that there is no connection between highway safety and these inspections. That’s why 35 other states don’t have them.” Northam believes the program is an unnecessary expense for Virginians.

“Regular safety inspections by a qualified technician can identify and repair most safety issues arising from normal wear and tear on the vehicle,” ASA Washington D.C. representative Bob Redding said in an ASA press statement.

 

 

 

