Analysis: VW Struggling to Reach EV Goals

January 22, 2020
Jan. 22, 2020—Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess was recently critical about the automaker’s pace so far toward electric vehicles, as noted in a report by Green Car Reports.

Meanwhile, an analysis released last week by the consultancy Wood Mackenzie projects that VW will reach a cumulative 14 million electric vehicles by 2028, which will make it the world’s largest maker of EVs by the end of the decade. 

Volkswagen goals were to reach 22 million to 28 million electric vehicles by 2028. 

Wood Mackenzie says that to sell 22 million EVs by 2028, VW would need to take a 53 percent share of the global EV market and 57 percent of all EV battery production—”something that would prove to be extremely challenging,” the firm notes.

