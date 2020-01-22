MENU

News

UTI Helps Launch Early Employment Initiative

January 22, 2020
Jan. 22, 2020—Universal Technical Institute (UTI) in Exton, Pa., has launched an initiative aimed at developing skilled employee pipelines and giving students an inside track on rewarding long-term careers.

The Early Employment initiative blends proven post-secondary skills education with on-the-job, apprenticeship-type training.

Under this program, students can apply for jobs with participating local employers as soon as they enroll at UTI's Exton campus. Employers registered with the program can screen and hire incoming students before they start school and provide on-the-job experience while students complete their education. Graduates who meet their employers' criteria will receive reimbursement of school-related expenses and potentially other incentives, along with full-time employment.

There will be more than 30 early employment positions available to incoming students this winter. UTI's Exton campus is launching the initiative in February 2020.

