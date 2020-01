Jan. 21, 2020—Subaru set a target on Monday to sell only electric vehicles worldwide by the first half of the 2030s, according to a report by Reuters.

Subaru plans to develop a so-called “strong hybrid” vehicle using Toyota technology and intended to debut later in the decade.

Subaru said that by 2030 at least 40 percent of its cars sold worldwide will comprise battery electric vehicles or hybrids.