AMI Announces Cyber Security Workshop

January 20, 2020
Jan. 20, 2020—The Automotive Management Institute (AMI) announced a new webinar workshop to help shop owners handle cybersecurity issues.

The workshop presenter is Mark Claypool, president of Optima Worldwide and Optima Automotive. 

During the workshop, body shop operators can learn about what happened to other businesses, understand cyber threats and learn how to educate employees on how to better protect the shop. The workshop is one hour and attendees can earn two AMI credits. The workshop costs $95.

Webinar dates include:

