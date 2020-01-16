Sony's Vision-S Car Surprises

Jan. 16, 2020—At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, technology company Sony unveiled a fully formed electric car prototype. It was a surprise to those in attendance, as the company is better known for its consumer electronics.

As Cnet reports, the Vision-S model is roadworthy, but its intention was more to show off Sony's tech features that can be sold as all-in-one options for vehicles. Those features include sensors, imaging and entertainment technologies that are becoming more integrated into modern vehicles.

One of the more passenger-focused technologies was the end-to-end dash touchscreen displays. The infotainment sector represents a huge market for third-party suppliers, and the Vision-S was Sony's way of showing off. Wired reported that the screens (and the computers that run them) can bring up games, movies, music and anything else through a 5G connection.

Working in the background are Sony's array of sensors, cameras and other tech that work to function things like ADAS, self-driving and autonomous parking, according to Wired.

The Vision-S isn't slated for mass production, but the intention is that the tech components will be.