Kelley Blue Blue Announces Best Auto Tech Awards

Jan. 16, 2020—Kelley Blue Book has just named the 2020 Best Auto Tech Award winners, honoring new models with the most advanced infotainment, convenience and active safety features at a great value to car buyers. This year's winners are the 2020 Hyundai Sonata and the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE.

2020 Kelley Blue Book Best Auto Tech: 2020 Hyundai Sonata

The all-new midsize sedan won because of its affordable and innovative technology. The 2020 Hyundai Sonata features digital enhancements that rival those on vehicles at double the price. A digital key eliminates the physical fob with a smartphone app. Smart park assist allows remote control of the vehicle from outside the sedan in tight quarters. And, to help eliminate blind spots, exterior camera views are projected onto the digital instrument cluster during lane changes.

2020 Kelley Blue Book Best Auto Tech – Luxury: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

This luxury SUV features augmented-reality assisted guidance that superimposes digital information directly on a real-time video image – literally pointing the proper direction on the physical surroundings. And, focusing technology on driver comfort and safety, the GLE's climate control boasts "Energizing Comfort" that digitally integrates cabin ambient lighting color, temperature, smell, seat massage, and music to improve human wellness during the drive.

