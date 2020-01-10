Mitchell Donates Nearly $3.5M in Estimating Software to Schools

Jan. 10, 2020—Mitchell has donated more than $3.4 million worth of its Mitchell Cloud Estimating solution to dozens of US collision repair and technical schools.

The donation of the cloud-based estimating solution, which writes estimates on collision damage, assists students by teaching them the estimating writing process to prepare them for work upon graduation.

The software can be integrated with other Mitchell products including the Mitchell Diagnostics system and the Mitchell Connect system.

Mitchell began donating the Mitchell Cloud Estimating solution to schools in 2018, but has been donating various products for years, including a uniform donation Mitchell made in 2016 to future collision repair industry members, through a partnership with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF).