Dealer Tire Buys Dent Wizard

Jan. 10, 2020—Dealer Tire has agreed to buy Dent Wizard, according to a report by Crain's Cleveland Business.

St. Louis-based Dent Wizard will continue to operate independently under the leadership of its existing management team, led by CEO Mike Black. The company, founded in 1983, serves the light vehicle needs of more than 7,000 customers, including more than 5,000 dealerships.

Dealer Tire was founded in 1999 by the then-owners of the former Mueller Tire & Brake, a Cleveland-based retail chain founded in 1918. It manages the replacement tire and parts programs for more than 20 automotive OEMs in the United States and China.