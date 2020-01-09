MENU

Assured Performance Appoints Directors to Repair Program

January 9, 2020
Jan. 9, 2020—Assured Performance announced the appointment of five regional directors to spearhead the launch of their national "Certified Repair Provider” (CRP) program. 

The regional directors are Larry Seida, Midwest and Northeast; Brent Henkle, Southeast ; Gary Rowley, Southwest ; and Chuck Hunt, Northwest.

The regional directors will answer to Craig Seelinger, recently appointed vice president of technical compliance and network performance. The regional directors will operate as tele-coaches for the entire Certified Repair Provider Network of over 3,000 repair businesses, starting this month. 

The objective of the new Certified Repair Provider program is to enable the certified repairer to smoothly transition into new processes that deliver the highest quality output while achieving the highest-level business performance. 

