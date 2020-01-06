Tesla Applies for New Glass Patent

Jan. 7, 2020—Tesla has applied for a patent regarding new glass technology for better noise reduction and temperature control inside its vehicles, according to a report by Electrek.

Tesla is working on the technology under a new patent called “automotive perforated insulated glass structure.”

According to the patent, it is desirable for glass used in the body of a vehicle to provide noise absorption and temperature insulation characteristics. In some embodiments, a glass structure for a vehicle includes an outer layer of glass and an inner layer of glass, wherein the inner layer of glass is perforated by a plurality of holes and wherein the outer layer of glass and the inner layer of glass are separated by a gap disposed between opposing surfaces of the outer layer of glass and the inner layer of glass.

Tesla also claims that the glass structure would be better at regulating the temperature in the vehicles and reduce the load on the HVAC system.