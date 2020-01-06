Driving Influence Award to Come to Chicago Auto Show

MENU

January 6, 2020
Jan. 6, 2020—The Chicago Auto Show has again teamed up with the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) on the Driving Influence Award.

The Driving Influence Award is an annual award given to a manufacturer that harnesses the power of influencer marketing to engage automotive customers impactfully.

Now through January 20, automotive manufacturers are encouraged to submit relevant influencer marketing campaigns executed between the window of Jan. 1, 2019 through Dec. 1, 2019. Three automaker finalists will be selected to attend a breakfast and special awards ceremony during the Chicago Auto Show's Media Preview on Friday, Feb. 7, where one of the brands will receive the 2020 Driving Influence Award.

Last year, the ANA presented the 2019 Driving Influence Award to Hyundai for its 2019 Santa Fe launch social media activation. 

