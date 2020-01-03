MENU

News

UVeye to Showcase Vehicle Inspection Technology at CES

January 3, 2020
Jan. 3, 2019—Israel's UVeye plans to soon unveil an industry-leading vehicle-inspection system based on deep-learning technology. The technology supposedly can detect the smallest exterior defects on a vehicle within seconds.

The system is designed for automakers, dealers and car rental companies.

The company's Atlas 360-degree quality-control system, alongside its other products, will be shown for the first time in North America at CES 2020 in Las Vegas on Jan. 7-10.

The Atlas inspection system uses multiple high-resolution cameras to capture exterior assembly defects, post-production damage, missing components and other quality-related issues. Atlas generates thousands of images per second at multiple angles to detect scratches or dents as small as two millimeters in diameter.

