Aston Martin Helps Develop Tri-Camera Rearview Mirror

Jan. 2, 2020—Aston Martin and Gentex have developed a rearview mirror that combines rearview and blind-spot camera technology, according to a report by CNET.

The two companies created a tri-camera, hybrid rearview mirror. The mirror housing can display three different video feeds simultaneously -- one in the middle showing the usual behind-you view, with two smaller screens on either side, fed by cameras housed in the car's side mirrors.

Drivers can use a combination of standard mirror views and camera views with the new product.

If the view becomes obstructed due to bad weather or a glitch in the system, it can default to a traditional setup.