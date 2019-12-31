Report: Ford Mach-E Reservations Full

Dec. 31, 2019—Ford has sold out its Mustang Mach-E First Edition "reservations," according to a report by Electrek. More than a quarter of the reservations are coming from California.

Ford unveiled the Mach-E in November.

Carbonized Gray is the most popular choice for the Mustang Mach-E with 38 percent of reservation holders choosing it. Grabber Blue Metallic is second with 35 percent and Rapid Red third with 27 percent.

Reservations are being made for longer range, according to the report. The Mustang Mach-E is offered with range options from 230 miles to 300 miles on a single charge.