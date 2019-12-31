MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_1219Digital EditionOnline Edition

Bracing for the Advanced Vehicle Design Shift

Tips for Inspiring Positive Word of Mouth

Snap Shop: A-1 Toyota Collision Center

Making a Shop Appealing to the Next Generation

Numbers: The Merits of Aluminum Repair

Taking Control—Or Not

Configuring a Shop Floor for Efficiency

How to Create Access to Collision Repair Information

How I Work: Ryan Hillenbrand

A Look at Emerging Vehicle Safety Features

Customer Consistency

The Value of Embracing Change

News

Report: Ford Mach-E Reservations Full

December 31, 2019
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto cars electric vehicle ford Ford Mustang long range Mach-E reservations

Dec. 31, 2019—Ford  has sold out its Mustang Mach-E First Edition "reservations," according to a report by ElectrekMore than a quarter of the reservations are coming from California. 

Ford unveiled the Mach-E in November. 

Carbonized Gray is the most popular choice for the Mustang Mach-E with 38 percent of reservation holders choosing it. Grabber Blue Metallic is second with 35 percent and Rapid Red third with 27 percent.

Reservations are being made for longer range, according to the report. The Mustang Mach-E is offered with range options from 230 miles to 300 miles on a single charge.

Related Articles

Ford Mach-E to Offer Hands-Free Assist

Scan Reports Now Available for Full Autel Line

Online Compliance Service Company Provides Shops with E-Reporting Solution

You must login or register in order to post a comment.