MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_1219Digital EditionOnline Edition

Bracing for the Advanced Vehicle Design Shift

Tips for Inspiring Positive Word of Mouth

Snap Shop: A-1 Toyota Collision Center

Making a Shop Appealing to the Next Generation

Numbers: The Merits of Aluminum Repair

Taking Control—Or Not

Configuring a Shop Floor for Efficiency

How to Create Access to Collision Repair Information

How I Work: Ryan Hillenbrand

A Look at Emerging Vehicle Safety Features

Customer Consistency

The Value of Embracing Change

News

Calif. Attempts to Stop Discriminatory Auto Insurance Pricing

December 30, 2019
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto auto insurance California cars discrimination higher-priced auto insurance policies insurance pricing low-income drivers state law

Dec. 30, 2019—California officials found in a recent investigation that insurers often sell higher-priced auto-insurance policies to people of color, low-income drivers and others, reported CNBC.

As a result, California officials proposed a new rule on Tuesday. California’s proposed regulation would amend state law so firms selling auto insurance to so-called “affinity groups” treat customers fairly regardless of sex, race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, sexual orientation, primary language, immigration status, occupation, educational attainment or income level.

Insurers are supposed to determine auto-insurance rates in California based primarily on a customer’s driving safety record, miles driven annually and years of experience, said Jamie Court, president of Consumer Watchdog, a consumer advocacy group.

Related Articles

Calif. Auto Body Labor Rate Survey Bill Goes to Senate

Mercury Insurance Aims to Stop Distracted Driving

You must login or register in order to post a comment.