New Mo. Inspection Law Causes Concern

Dec. 30, 2019—The state of Missouri recently passed a bill declaring that vehicle owners can now wait 10 years with a new car before getting it inspected, as long as it has fewer than 150,000 miles on it, reports KY3.

The ruling means that, if you have a 2014 model year car, you won't need to get an inspection until 2024.

Rick Hughlett, owner of Rick's Automotive in Springfield, Mo., says the new law is going to put a lot more responsibility on drivers

"Most people that take good care of their car they realize what shape their car is in and at 10 years [and] 150 thousand miles they're probably OK," Hughlett said. "But, do you know about that car coming down the highway at you at 70-miles-per-hour that might have just came off the farm? ..."

Hughlett recommends asking for an inspection when your car is in for an oil change or tire rotation.