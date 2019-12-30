MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_1219Digital EditionOnline Edition

Bracing for the Advanced Vehicle Design Shift

Tips for Inspiring Positive Word of Mouth

Snap Shop: A-1 Toyota Collision Center

Making a Shop Appealing to the Next Generation

Numbers: The Merits of Aluminum Repair

Taking Control—Or Not

Configuring a Shop Floor for Efficiency

How to Create Access to Collision Repair Information

How I Work: Ryan Hillenbrand

A Look at Emerging Vehicle Safety Features

Customer Consistency

The Value of Embracing Change

News

New Mo. Inspection Law Causes Concern

December 30, 2019
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto cars Missouri vehicle inspection legislation vehicle inspections
car-inspection.jpeg

Dec. 30, 2019—The state of Missouri recently passed a bill declaring that vehicle owners can now wait 10 years with a new car before getting it inspected, as long as it has fewer than 150,000 miles on it, reports KY3.

The ruling means that, if you have a 2014 model year car, you won't need to get an inspection until 2024.

Rick Hughlett, owner of Rick's Automotive in Springfield, Mo., says the new law is going to put a lot more responsibility on drivers

"Most people that take good care of their car they realize what shape their car is in and at 10 years [and] 150 thousand miles they're probably OK," Hughlett said. "But, do you know about that car coming down the highway at you at 70-miles-per-hour that might have just came off the farm? ..."

Hughlett recommends asking for an inspection when your car is in for an oil change or tire rotation.

Related Articles

No Cause for Concern

ASA Opposes Mo. Legislation on Safety Inspections

You must login or register in order to post a comment.