Report: SUVs Set to Grow in Size

Dec. 30, 2019—SUVs and other vehicles are undergoing a "size creep", according to a report by USA Today.

Two of the auto industry's largest SUVs, the Chevrolet Tahoe and Chevrolet Suburban, are growing in size for the 2021 model year. For automakers, that means more profits because large SUVs are among the industry’s biggest moneymakers, rivaled only by full-size pickups, which are also getting bigger.

Automakers have also been introducing more SUV models, including three-row options from Subaru, Hyundai, Kia and Volkswagen for the first time.