News

Tesla Releases Massive Software Update

December 23, 2019
Dec. 23, 2019—Tesla has released a huge update to its software, according to a report by ElectrekThe update includes new voice commands, text message reading, and new Autopilot visualizations.

Tesla also added new “Driving Visualization Improvements."

The driving visualization can now display additional objects that include stop lights, stop signs and select road markings. The stop signs and stop light visualizations are not a substitute for an attentive driver, however, and will not stop the car. 

 

