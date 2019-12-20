MENU

Allstate to Retire Esurance

December 20, 2019
Dec. 20, 2019—Allstate is retiring its Esurance brand in order to lower costs and charge more competitive prices without reducing margins, reported Insurance Journal.

Consumers currently can separately access Allstate personal lines products through four channels: Allstate (exclusive agents), Encompass (independent agents) and Answer Financial and Esurance (online and call center). 

The auto and home insurance offerings now available by the various brands will be joined in a “circle of protection” that will include personal liability and life insurance, product protection plans and identity protection.

