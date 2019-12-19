MENU

News

Research: Recall Initiative Gradually Making Impact 

December 19, 2019
Dec. 19, 2019—Approximately 500,000 vehicles with potentially critical safety recalls have been checked by the specialized safety outreach programs created by Carma Project. The company released first-year data Wednesday.

Launched through a collaboration with Toyota Motor North America, Carma Project addresses high-priority safety recalls, including the well-documented Takata air bag recall.

Through 12 months of operation, Carma Project's outreach programs have prompted 25 percent of notified Toyota/Lexus/Scion owners to take action and get their recalled Takata air bags replaced. In addition, over 35,000 vehicle owners industry wide were alerted about having at least one recall on their vehicle. These vehicles had a combined total of more than 55,000 active recalls.

Carma Project is actively expanding to assist other automotive manufacturers. 

 

 

