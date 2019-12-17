Ed. Foundation Announces 2020 Career Fair Slate

Dec. 18, 2019—The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced its 2020 high school and college transportation student career fair schedule, which will include events being held in at least the top 25 markets nationwide that employ technicians.

CREF will be collaborating with industry associations, public facing auto shows, and other events. Industry members interested in participating at one of the Collision Repair Education Foundation career fair events should contact Tiffany Bulak, development and marketing coordinator, at 847-586-5332 or Tiffany.Bulak@ed-foundation. org.

The current 2020 high school & college transportation student career fair event schedule includes:

Spring 2020

Pittsburgh (1/24)* - 700+ students anticipated

Indianapolis (2/7)* - 250+ students anticipated

Kansas City, Kan. (2/21)* - 600+ students anticipated

Chicago (3/6)* - 1,000+ students anticipated

Oklahoma City (3/6) - 300+ students anticipated (Held in conjunction with the Oklahoma City Auto Show)

Salt Lake City, Utah (3/13)* - 500+ students anticipated

Boston (3/20)* - 600+ students anticipated

New York City (4/2) - 250+ students anticipated

Denver (4/3) – 300+ students anticipated (Held in conjunction with the Denver Auto Show)

Orlando/ Tampa Bay (4/9) - 500+ students anticipated

Atlanta (4/21) - 250+ students anticipated

North & South Carolina (4/30) - 400+ students anticipated (Held in conjunction with the Carolina's Auto Body Conference Trade Show)

Philadelphia (5/7) - 250+ students anticipated

San Antonio - TBD - 300+ students anticipated

All Connecticut - TBD - 300+ students anticipated

Fall 2020