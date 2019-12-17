Ed. Foundation Announces 2020 Career Fair Slate
Dec. 18, 2019—The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced its 2020 high school and college transportation student career fair schedule, which will include events being held in at least the top 25 markets nationwide that employ technicians.
CREF will be collaborating with industry associations, public facing auto shows, and other events. Industry members interested in participating at one of the Collision Repair Education Foundation career fair events should contact Tiffany Bulak, development and marketing coordinator, at 847-586-5332 or Tiffany.Bulak@ed-foundation.
The current 2020 high school & college transportation student career fair event schedule includes:
Spring 2020
- Pittsburgh (1/24)* - 700+ students anticipated
- Indianapolis (2/7)* - 250+ students anticipated
- Kansas City, Kan. (2/21)* - 600+ students anticipated
- Chicago (3/6)* - 1,000+ students anticipated
- Oklahoma City (3/6) - 300+ students anticipated (Held in conjunction with the Oklahoma City Auto Show)
- Salt Lake City, Utah (3/13)* - 500+ students anticipated
- Boston (3/20)* - 600+ students anticipated
- New York City (4/2) - 250+ students anticipated
- Denver (4/3) – 300+ students anticipated (Held in conjunction with the Denver Auto Show)
- Orlando/ Tampa Bay (4/9) - 500+ students anticipated
- Atlanta (4/21) - 250+ students anticipated
- North & South Carolina (4/30) - 400+ students anticipated (Held in conjunction with the Carolina's Auto Body Conference Trade Show)
- Philadelphia (5/7) - 250+ students anticipated
- San Antonio - TBD - 300+ students anticipated
- All Connecticut - TBD - 300+ students anticipated
Fall 2020
- St. Louis (10/2) - 600+ students anticipated
- Detroit (10/14-10/15) - 700+ students anticipated
- Southern California - TBD - 200+ students anticipated
- Northern California - TBD - 200+ students anticipated
- Dallas - TBD - 250+ students anticipated
- Houston - TBD - 300+ students anticipated
- Seattle - TBD - 250+ students anticipated
- Miami - TBD - 300+ students anticipated
- Washington D.C. / Baltimore - TBD - 200+ students anticipated