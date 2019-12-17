Bosch Unveils AI Interior Monitoring System

Dec. 17, 2019— Bosch has developed what it describes as an “interior monitoring system” for cars that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and cameras, according to CNBC. The system could go into production in 2022.

One of its features includes a camera that’s integrated into a steering wheel. This can detect when a driver is distracted, when their eyes are becoming heavy, and when they are turning their head toward the rear seats or the person sitting next to them, according to the company.

AI analyzes this information and the system can carry out actions like slowing the car down, parking the car in a safe place and warning the driver.