New Toyota Supras Recalled

Dec. 17, 2019—For the third time, BMW has recalled the 2020 Toyota Supra, this time for the possibility of failing headlights, per a report from CNET.

In total, there are 245 cars affected; the BMW Z4 and 330i make up the other portion. The former is, of course, the Supra's platform mate. The cars may have headlight control units that could outright fail, and if they do, drivers may lose headlight functionality.

BMW first recalled the Supra in September for bad welds. A second recall occurred in October for backup cameras.