Mitchell Diagnostic System Now Connects to FCA's Secure Gateway

Dec. 17, 2019—Mitchell on Tuesday announced that all devices in the Mitchell Diagnostics system now support access to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Secure Gateway, which FCA refers to as SGW.

The software release for the Bosch MD-200 and MD-350 devices enables users to register to access FCA vehicles via the SGW. The release also now offers turbo-speed pre-scan and post-scans, enabling full diagnostic scan completion in less than two minutes in some cases - a fraction of the time to complete scanning with other solutions.

The system links scan tools utilizing OEM licensed data and software with cloud-based applications, to enable collision repairers to efficiently scan vehicles, and perform a variety of diagnostic repairs and ADAS system recalibrations.

FCA is currently the only major OEM with a secure vehicle network, which restricts access to the network to only those tools and systems that are registered with FCA.