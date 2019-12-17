MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_1219Digital EditionOnline Edition

Bracing for the Advanced Vehicle Design Shift

Tips for Inspiring Positive Word of Mouth

Snap Shop: A-1 Toyota Collision Center

Making a Shop Appealing to the Next Generation

Numbers: The Merits of Aluminum Repair

Taking Control—Or Not

Configuring a Shop Floor for Efficiency

How to Create Access to Collision Repair Information

How I Work: Ryan Hillenbrand

A Look at Emerging Vehicle Safety Features

Customer Consistency

The Value of Embracing Change

News

Mitchell Diagnostic System Now Connects to FCA's Secure Gateway

December 17, 2019
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto cars diagnostics FCA mitchell post-scans Pre-scan scan tool Secure Gateway

Dec. 17, 2019—Mitchell on Tuesday announced that all devices in the Mitchell Diagnostics system now support access to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Secure Gateway, which FCA refers to as SGW. 

The software release for the Bosch MD-200 and MD-350 devices enables users to register to access FCA vehicles via the SGW. The release also now offers turbo-speed pre-scan and post-scans, enabling full diagnostic scan completion in less than two minutes in some cases - a fraction of the time to complete scanning with other solutions.

The system links scan tools utilizing OEM licensed data and software with cloud-based applications, to enable collision repairers to efficiently scan vehicles, and perform a variety of diagnostic repairs and ADAS system recalibrations.

FCA is currently the only major OEM with a secure vehicle network, which restricts access to the network to only those tools and systems that are registered with FCA.

Related Articles

Mitchell Diagnostics System Hits One Million Scans Benchmark

Mitchell Receives Patent for Diagnostics System

You must login or register in order to post a comment.