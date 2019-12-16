DENSO Working to Prevent Vehicle Cybersecurity Attacks

Dec. 16, 2019—DENSO and NTT Communication will begin validating their jointly developed Vehicle Security Operation Center (V-SOC) technology for monitoring and analyzing vehicles' security status.

Connected cars are increasing in popularity and thus, cyberattacks are growing.

The two companies will start to validate V-SOC technology in a test environment to realize resilient security solution for connected cars. Different types of cyber attacks will be conducted on test vehicles to see how effectively the V-SOC detects these attacks and analyzes the affected area by the cyber attacks.