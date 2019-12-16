ProCare Collision Acquires Three Shops

Dec. 16, 2019—ProCare Collision is acquiring Alamo Body & Paint, a San Antonio-based MSO with three locations in central Texas.

The acquisition will allow ProCare Collision to expand its services to new markets in Boerne, Kerrville, and Schertz. ProCare Collision is I-Car Gold Class Certified and currently has shops throughout San Antonio, Austin, the I-35 corridor, and Houston.

"We welcome Alamo Body & Paint into our ProCare family. This is an exciting expansion for ProCare," said ProCare CEO Vince Brock. "Alamo Body & Paint has a great reputation and a long history in the San Antonio area."