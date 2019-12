Dec. 16, 2019—Ford is recalling select 2017-19 Ford Super Duty SuperCrew vehicles due to the risk of interior fire post-crash, according to a report by CBS Pittsburgh.

The cars have a front seat-belt pretensioner that will deploy after a crash and it can create sparks that could ignite the carpet and/or carpet insulation.

According to the report, Ford says dealers will apply foil tape to the carpets to fix the issue.