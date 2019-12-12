FCC Plan Could Stall Vehicle Communication Technology

Dec. 12, 2019—Short-range radio vehicle communication is being tested in Salt Lake City, Utah, according to Consumer Reports. The city has been testing the communication to share data and help with traffic patterns and slow bus routes.

But, last month, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai laid out a plan that would re-allocate the spectrum necessary for the technology to work. The FCC ruling would favor a competing technology based on localized 5G cellular technology as the main backbone for future direct communication between vehicles and infrastructure, pedestrians, or other road users. The communication scheme is often called vehicle-to-everything, or V2X.

The first FCC hearings take place today but a final plan might not be done for several months or a year.