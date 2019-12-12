MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_1219Digital EditionOnline Edition

Bracing for the Advanced Vehicle Design Shift

Tips for Inspiring Positive Word of Mouth

Snap Shop: A-1 Toyota Collision Center

Making a Shop Appealing to the Next Generation

Numbers: The Merits of Aluminum Repair

Taking Control—Or Not

Configuring a Shop Floor for Efficiency

How to Create Access to Collision Repair Information

How I Work: Ryan Hillenbrand

A Look at Emerging Vehicle Safety Features

Customer Consistency

The Value of Embracing Change

News

FCC Plan Could Stall Vehicle Communication Technology

December 12, 2019
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto bus routes cars FCC prevent crashes Salt Lake City short range radio vehicle communication traffic data V2X

Dec. 12, 2019—Short-range radio vehicle communication is being tested in Salt Lake City, Utah, according to Consumer ReportsThe city has been testing the communication to share data and help with traffic patterns and slow bus routes.

But, last month, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai laid out a plan that would re-allocate the spectrum necessary for the technology to work. The FCC ruling would favor a competing technology based on localized 5G cellular technology as the main backbone for future direct communication between vehicles and infrastructure, pedestrians, or other road users. The communication scheme is often called vehicle-to-everything, or V2X. 

The first FCC hearings take place today but a final plan might not be done for several months or a year. 

Related Articles

FCC, DOT Clash on Plan for Auto Safety

Analysis: Trump's Fuel Efficiency Freeze Could Stall Industry

You must login or register in order to post a comment.