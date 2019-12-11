MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_1219Digital EditionOnline Edition

Bracing for the Advanced Vehicle Design Shift

Tips for Inspiring Positive Word of Mouth

Snap Shop: A-1 Toyota Collision Center

Making a Shop Appealing to the Next Generation

Numbers: The Merits of Aluminum Repair

Taking Control—Or Not

Configuring a Shop Floor for Efficiency

How to Create Access to Collision Repair Information

How I Work: Ryan Hillenbrand

A Look at Emerging Vehicle Safety Features

Customer Consistency

The Value of Embracing Change

News

Ford, Microsoft Partner to Fix Traffic Congestion

December 11, 2019
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Axios cars Electric Vehicles ford manufacturing microsoft traffic jams

Dec. 11, 2019—Ford and Microsoft are using quantum computing to tackle the issue of traffic jams, according to Axios.The companies are testing it out in Seattle.

The companies will continue to use quantum computing to solve intractable problems like optimizing manufacturing processes and improving batteries for electric vehicles. By running quantum-inspired algorithms on conventional computer hardware, companies can process more data, giving them a head start on solving complex problems like how to direct thousands of vehicles simultaneously to smooth traffic flow.

Through the process, balanced routes are delivered across thousands of vehicles when they request directions.

 

Related Articles

Ford Recalls 2M F-150 Trucks to Fix Seat Belt Defect

Ford, Lyft Partner to Deploy Self-Driving Cars

You must login or register in order to post a comment.