Ford, Microsoft Partner to Fix Traffic Congestion

Dec. 11, 2019—Ford and Microsoft are using quantum computing to tackle the issue of traffic jams, according to Axios.The companies are testing it out in Seattle.

The companies will continue to use quantum computing to solve intractable problems like optimizing manufacturing processes and improving batteries for electric vehicles. By running quantum-inspired algorithms on conventional computer hardware, companies can process more data, giving them a head start on solving complex problems like how to direct thousands of vehicles simultaneously to smooth traffic flow.

Through the process, balanced routes are delivered across thousands of vehicles when they request directions.