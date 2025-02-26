Quality Collision Group Awarded at 2025 BMW CCRC Conference of Americas

Quality Collision Group recently shared in a press release that B&S Hacienda Pleasanton - Old Santa Rita Road was recognized as the #3 BMW Certified Collision Repair Center in the U.S., at the 2025 BMW CCRC Conference of Americas.

The honor was presented to April Ocone on Feb. 20, 2025. Ocone has served as the BMW certified collision repair center coordinator at B&S Hacienda Pleasanton - OSR since September 2020, bringing nearly a decade of experience in auto repair. Ocone has accomplished a 95% training score from BMW.

“This is exactly what Quality Collision Group has been striving for when we set out to elevate an industry,” says Jake Rodenroth, CRO of Quality Collision Group. “April has led such a prestigious team of BMW technicians, where they represent a dedication to quality.”

“It is such an amazing honor to be named the #3 BMW CCRC in the country,” said Ocone. “This achievement reflects our entire BMW team’s hard work and dedication, and we are grateful for their everlasting commitment to excellence.”