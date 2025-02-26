  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. Site Placement
    2. Latest News

    Quality Collision Group Awarded at 2025 BMW CCRC Conference of Americas

    Feb. 26, 2025
    The honor was presented to April Ocone, who has served as the BMW certified collision repair center coordinator at B&S Hacienda Pleasanton - OSR since 2020,
    Courtesy of Quality Collision Group
    67be687635c01982b48e9e8d Qcg Bmw Ccrc

    Quality Collision Group recently shared in a press release that B&S Hacienda Pleasanton - Old Santa Rita Road was recognized as the #3 BMW Certified Collision Repair Center in the U.S., at the 2025 BMW CCRC Conference of Americas.

    The honor was presented to April Ocone on Feb. 20, 2025. Ocone has served as the BMW certified collision repair center coordinator at B&S Hacienda Pleasanton - OSR since September 2020, bringing nearly a decade of experience in auto repair. Ocone has accomplished a 95% training score from BMW.

    “This is exactly what Quality Collision Group has been striving for when we set out to elevate an industry,” says Jake Rodenroth, CRO of Quality Collision Group. “April has led such a prestigious team of BMW technicians, where they represent a dedication to quality.”

    “It is such an amazing honor to be named the #3 BMW CCRC in the country,” said Ocone. “This achievement reflects our entire BMW team’s hard work and dedication, and we are grateful for their everlasting commitment to excellence.”

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here

    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.