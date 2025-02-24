  • Advertise
    Elitek Vehicle Services Partners With Opus IVS for ADAS MAP Tool

    Feb. 24, 2025
    ADAS MAP is a tool to help shops properly diagnose, calibrate, and repair Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.
    Opus IVS has partnered with Elitek Vehicle Services to release ADAS MAP, a tool to help shops properly diagnose, calibrate, and repair advanced driver assistance systems, according to a press release.

    Powered by technology from Opus, the ADAS MAP allows shops to easily generate records of each calibration, programming, and scanning event, with clear documentation on what was done and why, based on original equipment manufacturer specifications. It also provides simple documentation on what work is completed in the shop and how long it took.

    “We are excited to partner with Elitek, leveraging our leading-edge technology to enhance repair accuracy while fostering greater trust and collaboration across the industry,” said Opus IVS CEO Brian Herron.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

