I-CAR Invests in the Future at SkillsUSA Conference

As a leader in collision repair technical education, I-CAR continues its long-standing national support of SkillsUSA through its participation in the National Leadership & Skills Conference.

According to a news release, I-CAR's participation reinforces its commitment to uplifting aspiring technicians and actively addressing the industry's talent shortage. The conference runs from June 23-27 in Atlanta.

I-CAR will engage with top-performing competitors, parents, and instructors to build crucial connections. It will provide:

Hands-on activities and career exploration, including a virtual reality demonstration, for attendees.

A session on advanced driver-assistance systems calibration for students, educators, and advisors.

Providing essential PPE materials, celebratory gift bags, and a fun photo gallery.

SkillsUSA’s conference provides an opportunity to celebrate the future of the collision repair workforce and share how I-CAR can help strengthen the industry through initiatives such as Collision Careers and I-CAR Academy.

For more information, visit the conference website here.