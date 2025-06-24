    I-CAR Invests in the Future at SkillsUSA Conference

    June 24, 2025
    The SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference provides an opportunity for I-CAR to connect with competitor, parents, and instructors to help uplift aspiring technicians and address industry talent shortages.
    As a leader in collision repair technical education, I-CAR continues its long-standing national support of SkillsUSA through its participation in the National Leadership & Skills Conference. 

    According to a news release, I-CAR's participation reinforces its commitment to uplifting aspiring technicians and actively addressing the industry's talent shortage. The conference runs from June 23-27 in Atlanta. 

     I-CAR will engage with top-performing competitors, parents, and instructors to build crucial connections. It will provide: 

    • Hands-on activities and career exploration, including a virtual reality demonstration, for attendees. 
    • A session on advanced driver-assistance systems calibration for students, educators, and advisors. 
    • Providing essential PPE materials, celebratory gift bags, and a fun photo gallery. 

    SkillsUSA’s conference provides an opportunity to celebrate the future of the collision repair workforce and share how I-CAR can help strengthen the industry through initiatives such as Collision Careers and I-CAR Academy. 

    For more information, visit the conference website here

