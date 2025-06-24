Third Annual Ascend Conference Descends on Denver

The Driven Brands Collision Group will hold the 2025 Ascend Conference, taking place from September 30-October 2, in Denver. Franchise partners from Abra Auto Body Repair, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA, along with Driven Brands team members, vendors, and industry leaders will unite for the third annual U.S. collision repair conference.

The Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, offering attendees views of the Rocky Mountains and direct access to the city, will host the conference. Denver is a fitting backdrop for a gathering focused on growth, excellence, and forward momentum, according to a news release.

Attendees can look forward to a variety of impactful events and experiences throughout the three-day conference including:

The Colorado Crawl Charity Walk – Taking place in the heart of Denver, the walk is a great way to kick off an incredible event. All proceeds will benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Opening Night Event – Get ready for a high energy opening night celebration to welcome guests and set the tone for the days ahead.

Educational Sessions – Educational sessions designed to provide insights, tools, and strategies to drive success in the collision repair industry.

Awards Gala – A formal awards and dinner gala honoring franchise partners for their outstanding contributions and achievements across the network.

“The Ascend 2025 Conference represents more than just a gathering. It embodies our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence across the collision repair industry,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, U.S. Collision. “We’re excited to bring together our franchise partners, vendors, and industry leaders in Denver, a city known for its forward-thinking spirit. Together, we will share insights, celebrate achievements, and inspire the next chapter of growth and success for our network and the industry.”

The theme of Ascend 2025 is a reflection of how far the organization has come and a challenge to go even further. The conference will emphasize connection, shared purpose, and a commitment to elevating both individual businesses and the industry as a whole.

The U.S. Driven Brands Collision Group looks forward to welcoming attendees to Denver this fall as the organization continues to build on its momentum and shape the future of collision repair together.

For more information, visit the CARSTAR website, Abra Auto website, or Fix Auto USA website.