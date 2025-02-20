  • Advertise
    CIECA Shares 2024 Award Winners From SEMA Show

    Feb. 20, 2025
    CIECA recently shared its 2024 award recipients, who were named at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards ceremony during the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.
    Company of the Year: CCC Intelligent Solutions

    A founding member of CIECA, CCC was instrumental in the organiation’s first implementation of the EMS message. 

    It has held a board position with CIECA since the organization was first formed, with Mark Fincher, Vice President of Product Management for CCC, participating as a board member since 2005, and Vice President of Quality Repair & Market Development Dan Risley being on the board since 2018.

    Chairperson’s Award: Ken Eagleson, OEC

    Current vice president of insurance solutions at OEC, Eagleson has been involved with CIECA since it started in 1994, becoming more involved after launching his own consulting company in 2013.

    Since 2021, he has been on CIECA’s board of directors and was elected as treasurer to the CIECA Executive Committee. He’s on several CIECA committees, and was a key figure in organizing the annual CIECA CONNEX Conference.

    Several other individuals were recognized as well, including Lead Integrations Director at Nexsyis Collision, Chris Martinez, who is a new member of CIECA’s Architecture Committee and has helped over the year with developing CIECA API Standards (CAPIS).

    Gaurav (Rav) Mendiratta, CEO of SocioSquares and chief product officer at Propel, was awarded for his participation in CIECA’s marketing and AI committees. He presented on AI during a CIECA Webinar in 2024 and moderated an AI panel discussion during the CONNEX Conference.

    Sales Operations Director for Enterprise Mobility, Stacey Simmons, was recognized for her support to CIECA over the past two years, lending a hand as a volunteer for CIECA and assisting with the registration process and other tasks throughout the week.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

