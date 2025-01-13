CCC Intelligent Solutions Receives CIECA’s Electronic Commerce Company of the Year Award

CCC Intelligent Solutions announced today that it has been recognized as the Electronic Commerce Company of the Year by the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA), according to a news release.

“CCC has been a longtime CIECA member and a strong supporter of standards in the industry,” said Paul Barry, CIECA’s executive director. “CCC’s commitment to CIECA and their help in attracting new members has been a critical part of CIECA’s success.”

As a founding member of CIECA, CCC has played a key role in advancing industry standards that enable secure, efficient data exchange and drive interoperability across the collision repair ecosystem.

The company’s CCC Secure Share network is a key example of how the CIECA Business Message Suite (BMS) standard can work to enable repairers to securely share data with third-party applications. The BMS standard protects sensitive data while giving repairers control over the information they share, improving communication between insurers, repairers and other industry stakeholders. Secure Share has more than 60 companies leveraging the network to securely exchange information with industry partners.

“At 3M, we focus on working seamlessly and securely with collision repairers," said global digital solutions Leader Nic Echeverri at 3M. "CCC's use of the CIECA BMS standard allows repairers to share only the necessary information with third parties securely, giving them control and protecting sensitive data. This efficient and secure data exchange reduces manual data entry, promotes transparency, and helps us provide the right products and support, reinforcing our commitment to excellence in the collision repair industry.”

The CCC Secure Share network is a cloud-based application program interface (API) that enables collision repairers using CCC ONE Estimating to securely share data with third-party applications. By leveraging the CIECA BMS standard, Secure Share allows only the necessary and relevant data to be shared, protecting sensitive customer and claim information.

“Being recognized by CIECA underscores CCC's ongoing commitment to advancing secure data exchange and interoperability across the industry,” said Mark Fincher, vice president of product management at CCC and member of CIECA’s board of trustees. “As a technology partner to 35,000 companies, we have a responsibility to bring the ecosystem together, allowing all stakeholders — from repairers to parts suppliers to insurers — to securely and efficiently share information. Secure Share is a testament to the power of collaboration and the continued adoption of CIECA standards. We remain focused on being good stewards of data and driving innovation that benefits everyone in the repair ecosystem.”