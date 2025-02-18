  • Advertise
    Classic Collision Grows Footprint in North Carolina With Two Acquisitions

    Feb. 18, 2025
    The brand acquired a store in Troutman, North Carolina, as well as Lake Norman.
    67b4218c224d9785208e6f00 Pexelsgabbyk9490632

    Classic Collision has expanded its footprint in North Carolina with two acquisitions, according to a press release.

    The Atlanta-based brand acquired Desired Image Collision and Customs Inc., a full-service repair shop in Troutman, North Carolina.

    This was joined by another acquisition in Lake Norman, Cornelius Paint and Body Shop. Founded in 1983, it was the first collision repair center to open in Lake Norman.

