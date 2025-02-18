Classic Collision Grows Footprint in North Carolina With Two Acquisitions
Feb. 18, 2025
Classic Collision has expanded its footprint in North Carolina with two acquisitions, according to a press release.
The Atlanta-based brand acquired Desired Image Collision and Customs Inc., a full-service repair shop in Troutman, North Carolina.
This was joined by another acquisition in Lake Norman, Cornelius Paint and Body Shop. Founded in 1983, it was the first collision repair center to open in Lake Norman.
