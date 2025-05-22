Hunter Engineering Releases WinAlign Vehicle Information Database Update

Hunter Engineering released the latest coverage for its award-winning alignment, ADAS, and inspection equipment.

The final 2025 vehicle information database update release became available May 21, according to a news release.

Notable for its attention to detail, the release covers brand-new records – those not yet in existence at the time of the previous release – as well as updates to existing records, covering OEM changes to existing vehicles.

There are 708 new records and more than 2,450 updates to existing records, including the 2025 Toyota 4Runner and 2025 Ram ProMaster 1500.

The release also incorporates updates to popular software features, such as the tools and kits database, TPMSpecs database and reset procedures, VIN recall support, adjustment assistance, ADAS calibration procedures and more.

To ensure a seamless installation, Hunter customers should contact their technical and training representative to schedule the upgrade.

Backed by nearly 80 years of continuous innovation, Hunter technology provides a wide range of difference-making benefits, including the fastest alignment readings in the industry, comprehensive pre- and post-alignment graphic printouts, and integration with shop and dealer management software.

Hunter technology defines the industry standard, as evidenced by more than 100,000 units installed worldwide, including hundreds of OEM facilities. Powered by the industry’s most extensive global vehicle information database, the software is available in 42 languages and backed by a three-year warranty.

The first 2026 vehicle information database update release is scheduled for November of this year.

For more information, visit the Hunter Engineering website here.