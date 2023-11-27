California Body Shop Transitions to ProColor Collision Brand

An independent shop owner in Ontario, California, recently transitioned his body shop to the ProColor Collision brand, according to a press release.

Owner Alonso Martin has owned body shops throughout Southern California for 20 years. His shop at 1152 W. Holt Blvd, previously named Premium Auto Paint, has recently completed extensive renovations in the front and back.

The shop is I-CAR Gold-recognized and features equipment including aluminum spot welders, a Victor frame machine, A/C machines for new and older vehicles, and a new paint booth. Technicians have certifications in welding, mechanical and electrical work.

“Working on cars has been my life’s work and a family endeavor,” Martin said. “We have a strong team that is committed to pleasing our customers. We know that with the training and resources provided by ProColor Collision, we will take our business and customer support to the next level. We are already seeing positive results and know those will continue.”