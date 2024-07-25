Paralyzed Vet Receives Recycled Ride

Karlton Berry, a NASCAR fan and member of PVA’s Central Florida Chapter, was presented his Chevrolet K1500 on Sunday at the “Yard of Bricks” by the Pagoda of the legendary track before the Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG. His refurbished Chevrolet K1500 was outfitted with an automatic seating system to transfer into the vehicle, mechanical hand controls, and a hoist to lift his wheelchair.

“We are so honored to present this vehicle today to Sgt. Karlton Berry and help restore his independence and ability to care for his family through the gift of reliable transportation,” said Scott Sampley, chairman, NABC board of directors. “Thank you to our partner PPG for hosting this event at this historic racetrack, and to Roger Penske for his support of the Paralyzed Veterans of America. Together with all of our partners, we truly are able to change and save lives.”

The partners in the NABC Recycled Rides gifting included PPG, which was the presenting sponsor for the NABC Recycled Rides event; Allstate, which donated the vehicle; North Park Collision, San Antonio, Texas, who refurbished the vehicle; Lockheed Martin, whose support made the vehicle adaptations possible; Paralyzed Veterans of America, along with Freedom Mobility Foundation, which nominated Sgt. Berry; Freedom Mobility Foundation, which funded the vehicle move and Sgt. Berry’s trip to Indianapolis; Mobility Works, which performed the modifications on the vehicle; and Burnside Express Collision, which provided storage, detailing, and transportation to the event.