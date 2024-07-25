Paralyzed Vet Receives Recycled Ride

A decorated U.S. Army veteran, who was paralyzed in a training accident, was presented an adaptive vehicle to provide him independence, according to a news release.
This is thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program, along with event host PPG, car donor Allstate, and collision repair partner North Park Collision Center of San Antonio, Texas.
Karlton Berry, a NASCAR fan and member of PVA’s Central Florida Chapter, was presented his Chevrolet K1500 on Sunday at the “Yard of Bricks” by the Pagoda of the legendary track before the Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG. His refurbished Chevrolet K1500 was outfitted with an automatic seating system to transfer into the vehicle, mechanical hand controls, and a hoist to lift his wheelchair.
“We are so honored to present this vehicle today to Sgt. Karlton Berry and help restore his independence and ability to care for his family through the gift of reliable transportation,” said Scott Sampley, chairman, NABC board of directors. “Thank you to our partner PPG for hosting this event at this historic racetrack, and to Roger Penske for his support of the Paralyzed Veterans of America. Together with all of our partners, we truly are able to change and save lives.”
The partners in the NABC Recycled Rides gifting included PPG, which was the presenting sponsor for the NABC Recycled Rides event; Allstate, which donated the vehicle; North Park Collision, San Antonio, Texas, who refurbished the vehicle; Lockheed Martin, whose support made the vehicle adaptations possible; Paralyzed Veterans of America, along with Freedom Mobility Foundation, which nominated Sgt. Berry; Freedom Mobility Foundation, which funded the vehicle move and Sgt. Berry’s trip to Indianapolis; Mobility Works, which performed the modifications on the vehicle; and Burnside Express Collision, which provided storage, detailing, and transportation to the event.
Staff Sergeant Karlton Berry entered the U.S. Army in 2005 and served for 13 years as an Intelligence Analyst with the National Security Agency. He deployed to Afghanistan for one year and also to Korea. Berry earned the Combat Action Badge, Joint Service Achievement Medal, and Afghanistan and Korea Service Ribbons. He was a drill sergeant at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, for three years before his retirement in 2018. During a rappelling training exercise, Berry was severely injured from a 50-foot fall, crushing his spine and becoming paralyzed. Since his injury, PVA has supported Berry with hunting, fishing, and cycling activities, as well as trap-shooting and learning to kayak. Now a member of PVA’s Central Florida Chapter, Berry is a single parent and father of three, ages 14, 9, and 8.
“This is an unbelievable gift, and I am so grateful to all of the people and companies who made it possible,” said Berry. “To be here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and meet some of my racing heroes like Jeff Gordon, who was my favorite driver when I was a kid, Richard Petty, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, and Mr. Penske was amazing. And to receive such an amazing truck that will provide me freedom and independence and allow me to return to living my life is amazing.”
“PVA is honored to partner with NABC, Freedom Mobility Foundation, and all of the partners who made this incredible opportunity happen for PVA member Karlton Berry,” shared Carl Blake, CEO of Paralyzed Veterans of America. “Independence is one of the foundational principles of PVA, and gifting this fully customized, accessible truck to Karlton will enhance his ability to live the independent life he deserves.”
