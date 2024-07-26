Collision Industry Foundation Opens Applications for Board Membership

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) is now accepting applications from individuals in the collision repair industry interested in serving on the CIF board, according to a news release.

“We encourage industry professionals to join our efforts to serve those within our industry in their time of need,” said Michael Quinn, chief global development officer at AirPro Diagnostics and immediate past president of CIF. “Serving as a trustee is gratifying as we make a difference when it matters most. We are seeking several new board members to join our efforts.”

Trustees, once elected, serve a three-year term. The board meets approximately seven times a year, with two in-person meetings coinciding with other collision industry events in January and July. The remaining meetings are held via conference call and typically last about an hour. New trustees will be sworn in and begin their term at the conclusion of the January 2025 board meeting. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 30.

CIF trustees, all volunteers, donate their time and expertise to guide the CIF and advance its mission and vision. The foundation aims to provide emergency relief to collision repair professionals and to secure and distribute donations to those who have suffered significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events.

Those interested can find the application on the CIF website. For questions about CIF or the election process, contact CIF administrator Petra Schroeder at [email protected] or CIF president Dan Risley at [email protected]

CIF welcomes interest in trustee positions and looks forward to hearing from potential applicants.