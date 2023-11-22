Crash Champions Donates $70k to Breast Cancer Research

Crash Champions made a $70,000 donation to the Susan G. Komen Foundation following its Champions for a Cause campaign, according to a press release.

The campaign that ran throughout October raised funds through the sales of special edition Crash Champions T-shirts and polos featuring the pink breast cancer awareness ribbon to 10,000-plus Crash Champions team members. Funds raised were then matched by the company.

Additionally, the company raised more funds by participating in Race for the Cure events and MORE THAN PINK Walks.

The donation was presented on November 15 at Crash Champions’ Westmont, Illinois home office.

“We are proud to partner with Crash Champions,” said Jaclyn Groves, executive director of Susan G. Komen of Greater Chicago. “Their commitment to helping us create a world without breast cancer is truly inspiring. We're grateful for their incredible fundraising efforts and collaboration.”