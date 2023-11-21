Collision Industry Foundation Holding Annual Fundraiser Event

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) will be hosting its 13th annual “Cocktails for a Cause” event, according to a press release.

Taking place in Palm Springs, California, on January 16, 2024, the event will be held at the Agua Caliente Casino in the private room, CASCADE Lounge, in conjunction with Industry Week.

Attendees are welcome to come dressed in casual attire. Live drawings for prizes will be held and attendees will be treated to food and beverages, with opportunities for industry networking. The CIF Live Auction will once again be featured at this year’s event.

The annual function seeks to raise funds for CIF’s mission of providing emergency relief to collision repair industry professionals in times of crisis. Those interested in registering may do so online.