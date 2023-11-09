Car ADAS Solutions Gains Licensee

Car ADAS Solutions has announced Smart Vehicle Solutions in Farmers Branch, Texas, as its newest licensee, according to a press release.

The business was established this year by Tim Pappadopoulos. He worked in the automotive industry as a technician, team leader, and service director at a branded dealership until transitioning to collision repair in 2016, when he started working as a mobile technician.

Pappadopoulos’s interest in advanced driver-assistance systems began in 2006 when he saw the technology showcased at the BMW Automotive Service Technician Education Program.

When a former coworker of his joined the Car ADAS Solutions team, Pappadopoulos became interested in the organization. After sitting through a demo with Car ADAS Solutions CEO Greg Peeters, he made the decision to open a calibration center.

Car ADAS Solutions helped Pappadopoulos with securing a building and provided comprehensive training to him and his team. Pappadopoulos has been impressed with the help he’s received and plans to use the resources he has gained to provide safe and reliable calibration services.

“We constantly remind ourselves that these cars are the ones out there next to our friends and families,” said Pappadopoulos. “With the assistance of Car ADAS Solutions, we have been able to open a calibration center to ensure vehicles are repaired properly.”